Bata India Approves 180% Dividend, Outlines Retail Overhaul At AGM

Bata India is entering its next phase of growth with a sharper focus on product innovation, enhanced retail experiences and greater operational efficiency, the footwear major said at its 93rd Annual General Meeting on Tuesday.

The company has approved a final dividend of 180%, in line with its dividend distribution policy.

In a release, the company said it plans to build its next phase of growth around better products, a stronger retail and digital presence and more efficient operations, while seeking profitable growth as consumer preferences evolve.

Bata India operates more than 2,000 brand outlets, supported by over 775 franchise stores, multi-brand distribution, direct-to-consumer platforms and marketplaces.

More than 1,000 stores are omnichannel-enabled, while around 70% offer hyperlocal delivery.

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The company said its Zero Base Merchandising (ZBM) initiative has been rolled out across more than 800 stores and is expected to cover over 900 stores by the end of 2026.

The initiative aims to tailor product assortments to local demand, improve availability and make stores easier to navigate.

Bata India said in-store product availability has improved by 8%, while inventory freshness has increased from the mid-70% range to around 90%, supported by regular new-product resets.

The company is also strengthening its portfolio across brands including Hush Puppies, Power, Floatz, Comfit and Bata, with greater emphasis on contemporary styling, comfort and value.

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It said targeted marketing and digital engagement are helping improve the appeal of its brands among younger consumers.

Bata India Chairman Ashwani Windlass said FY26 was a year of “purposeful transformation”, with the company working to improve competitiveness, agility and operational execution.

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