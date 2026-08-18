Infosys Signs Pact With Germany's Knorr-Bremse For AI-Led IT Overhaul

Infosys and Germany-based Knorr-Bremse AG have established a strategic, long-term partnership to use next-generation artificial intelligence to enhance Infosys' worldwide enterprise IT systems. Knorr-Bremse's Tech4Value (T4V) IT transformation programme governs the partnership's operations.

According to the company's press release, Infosys will provide end-to-end managed services throughout the company's whole enterprise application ecosystem, which includes both the Rail and Commercial Vehicle divisions, as part of Knorr-Bremse AG's Tech4Value (T4V) IT transformation program.

The partnership will expedite Knorr-Bremse AG's transition to a value-driven, future-ready IT operating model, enhance service quality for its global workforce, and simplify and modernise its IT landscape. From basic ERP and data platforms to engineering and product lifecycle systems, the coverage encompasses the whole business application stack, the press release further added.

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The change will improve operational resilience, compliance, and service governance in addition to modernising technology. Additionally, it will facilitate quicker cycles of innovation, improve employee experience and engineering cooperation, and promote the scalable expansion of Knorr-Bremse's international Rail and Commercial Vehicle businesses, Infosys added.

To advance Knorr-Bremse beyond conventional managed services, Infosys will integrate its SAP, data, engineering, and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) skills with AI-led capabilities driven by Infosys Topaz, utilising generative and agentic AI technologies. Together, the businesses will concentrate on using AI-led automation to produce quantifiable results and long-term productivity benefits, according to Infosys.

"At Knorr-Bremse, we are building a future-ready technology foundation that supports innovation and long-term value creation. Our Tech4Value program is central to this journey, helping us create a more agile, efficient, and scalable IT environment across the organisation," Satheeskaran Navaratnam, Chief Digital Officer & VP Transformation & Governance IT, Knorr-Bremse, said. "By working with Infosys, we aim to make our technology estate as optimised and reliable as the systems we build for our customers, ensuring that every layer of our infrastructure is equipped to support the pace of change our business demands."

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “For global manufacturers operating in safety-critical industries, resilient, efficient, and high-performing enterprise applications are essential to maintaining business continuity and competitiveness."

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