IPO GMP On Listing Day: Acevector vs Orient Cables vs German Green vs Runwal Enterprises

Orient Cables IPO is showing the strongest grey market premium among the four public issues set to make their stock market debut today, Oct. 5, 2026. The latest GMP of Rs 121 points to an estimated listing price of Rs 393, implying a 44.49% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 272.

German Green Steel & Power is following with the latest GMP of Rs 9.5, indicating a listing premium of 6.83%. Acevector, the parent company of Snapdeal, is commanding a GMP of Rs 1, while Runwal Enterprises has no GMP currently, pointing to indicative gains of 3.12% and 0%, respectively.

All four IPOs were open for subscription from September 25 to September 29 and are scheduled to list on October 5. Here's a look at their latest GMP, estimated listing prices, subscription figures, and key issue details.

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IPO GMP Today: Orient Cables, German Green, Acevector, Runwal

IPO Latest GMP Upper Price Band GMP-Implied Listing Price Implied Premium Orient Cables Rs 121 Rs 272 Rs 393 44.49% German Green Rs 9.5 Rs 139 Rs 148.5 6.83% Acevector (Snapdeal) Rs 1 Rs 32 Rs 33 3.12% Runwal Enterprises Rs 0 Rs 305 Rs 305 0%

Note: GMP is unofficial and reflects grey-market activity. GMP-based listing prices and premiums are only indicative and may differ from the actual listing price.

Orient Cables IPO GMP Today

Orient Cables is currently commanding a GMP of Rs 121 as of 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 5, against the IPO's upper price band of Rs 272 per share; this puts the estimated listing price at Rs 393.

The implied premium works out to 44.49%, making Orient Cables the strongest performer among the four IPOs on the basis of current grey-market indications.

Orient Cables IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Rs 552 crore IPO received bids amounting to 61.86 times the shares on offer by the close of the subscription period.

QIBs: 115.71 times

NIIs: 91.21 times

RIIs: 15.52 times

Orient Cables IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 552 crore

Issue structure: Fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares worth Rs 320 crore and offer for sale of 85.29 lakh shares worth Rs 232 crore

Price band: Rs 258-Rs 272 per share

Lot size: 55 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,960 at the upper price band

Subscription dates: September 25 to September 29, 2026

Expected allotment: September 30, 2026

Expected listing: October 5, 2026

Book running lead manager: IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

Registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd.

German Green Steel & Power IPO GMP Today

German Green Steel & Power IPO is carrying a GMP of Rs 9.5 in the grey market as of 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 5, right before the listing. With the issue capped at Rs 139 per share, the GMP points to an estimated listing price of Rs 148.5 per share.

At this level, the indicative listing premium stands at 6.83% over the upper end of the issue price band.

German Green Steel & Power IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 23.21 times by the end of the bidding period.

QIBs: 16.1 times

NIIs: 47.2 times

RIIs: 16.97 times

German Green Steel & Power IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 303.90 crore

Issue structure: Fresh issue of 2.09 crore shares worth Rs 290 crore and offer for sale of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 13.90 crore

Price band: Rs 132-Rs 139 per share

Lot size: 107 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,873 at the upper price band

Subscription dates: September 25 to September 29, 2026

Expected allotment: September 30, 2026

Expected listing: October 5, 2026

Book running lead manager: Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.

Registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read: German Green Steel IPO Listing Today: Check GMP, Expected Listing Price Ahead Of Debut

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO GMP Today

Acevector IPO, the parent company of Snapdeal, has a latest GMP of Re 1 as of 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2026. At the upper issue price of Rs 32, the grey-market premium points to an estimated listing price of Rs 33.

This translates into an indicative premium of 3.12% over the IPO's upper price band.

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Acevector IPO ended its subscription period with the issue booked 3.4 times overall.

QIBs: 1.99 times

NIIs: 6.15 times

RIIs: 3.36 times

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 420 crore

Issue structure: Fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares worth Rs 287 crore and offer for sale of 4.16 crore shares worth Rs 133 crore

Price band: Rs 30-Rs 32 per share

Lot size: 468 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,976 at the upper price band

Subscription dates: September 25 to September 29, 2026

Expected allotment: September 30, 2026

Expected listing: October 5, 2026

Book running lead manager: IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP Today

Runwal Enterprises is currently showing no premium in the grey market, with the latest GMP at Rs 0 as of 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2026.

With the IPO's upper price band set at Rs 305 per share, the implied listing price also stands at Rs 305. This indicates a flat listing based on the latest grey-market indication.

Runwal Enterprises IPO Latest Subscription Status

Runwal Enterprises IPO was subscribed 1.28 times overall by the time bidding closed.

QIBs: 1.06 times

NIIs: 2.65 times

RIIs: 0.82 times

Runwal Enterprises IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 499.83 crore

Issue structure: Entirely a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares worth Rs 499.83 crore

Price band: Rs 290-Rs 305 per share

Lot size: 49 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,945 at the upper price band

Subscription dates: September 25 to September 29, 2026

Expected allotment: September 30, 2026

Expected listing: October 5, 2026

Book running lead manager: ICICI Securities Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Orient Cables vs German Green Steel vs Acevector vs Runwal: GMP-Implied Listing Gains Compared

The latest grey-market data puts Orient Cables clearly ahead of the other three IPOs, with an indicative listing premium of 44.49%. German Green Steel follows at 6.83%, while Acevector indicates a smaller 3.12% premium. Runwal Enterprises, meanwhile, is currently pointing towards a flat debut.

GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can move sharply before listing. The actual listing price can therefore be different from the GMP-based estimate.

Investors should assess the IPOs on factors including financial performance, valuations, business outlook, issue structure and prevailing market conditions, rather than using grey-market premiums as the sole basis for an investment decision.

Also Read: IPO Buzz: Orient Cables To Shah Investor's — Six Mainboard Listings Next Week, One SME Issue To Open

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