'No Investigation Against Us': Sammaan Capital Says CBI Probe Restricted To Ex-Promoter Sameer Gehlaut

Sammaan Capital Ltd. has said that it is not an accused in the Central Bureau of Investigation probe involving its former promoter Sameer Gehlaut.

In an exchange filing, the company said the investigation is restricted to Gehlaut and that Sammaan Capital itself is not facing any investigation in connection with the matter. The company also said it has no connection with Gehlaut, who divested his entire shareholding in Sammaan Capital in 2023.

According to the company's exchange filing, Sammaan Capital is not an accused in investigations being conducted by the Delhi Police or its Economic Offences Wing.

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The company also said it is not an accused in investigations by other agencies. Sammaan Capital said the Delhi Police and EOW have stated that the company recovered all loan dues relevant to the matter. The company further described itself as a "named victim" of allegations relating to an alleged quid pro quo.

Sammaan Capital said regulatory and government authorities, including the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, have not found violations by the company over the past seven years.

The clarification comes amid attention around the CBI investigation involving former promoter Sameer Gehlaut. The company stressed that Gehlaut's association with Sammaan Capital had ended after he divested his entire shareholding in 2023.

Earlier, in June 2026, Sammaan Capital had also clarified that it was not an accused in investigations being conducted by the Delhi Police or its Economic Offences Wing, and said it was not an accused in probes by other agencies.

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The company had said the Delhi Police and EOW had confirmed that all loan dues had been recovered. It had also described itself as a named victim of allegations relating to an alleged quid pro quo.

Sammaan Capital further said that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India had found no violations by the company over the preceding seven years.

The company had also stressed that it had no connection with former promoter Sameer Gehlaut, who, according to the company, had divested his entire shareholding in 2023.

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