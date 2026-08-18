Oracle Revokes Job Offer To Candidate Twice Amid Buzz Over Next Layoff Round

Oracle, the multinational tech company founded by Larry Ellison, one of the ten richest people in the world, allegedly revoked their job offer to a software engineer twice in a row. The engineer stated that he had to neglect pursuing other job offers due to his being assured of its finality, according to his LinkedIn post.

This development comes after reports of the company planning another round of layoffs to offset the sizeable costs associated with its push into artificial intelligence.

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Software engineer Tejas Agrawal stated that Tuesday, Aug. 18 was meant to be when he started the new job role for which he was selected by the company. This did not come to be due to the firm allegedly cancelling his job offer in May 2026 and July 2026, respectively. Agrawal also said that he packed his bags and booked flight tickets to move to a new area in order to start his career at Oracle.

"My PPO (pre-placement offer) from Oracle was revoked in May 2026. In July, I was offered the same position again, with my joining date set for 18 August 2026. This time, I completed all the formalities and documentation. The joining process was underway, my bags were packed and my flight tickets for relocation were booked," Agrawal wrote.

"Then, on Aug 13, just five days before my joining date, I was informed that the offer had been revoked again," he added.

Agrawal noted that he had missed out on other job offers due to the company's alleged assurance that the position would be his, leaving him with no job role in hand, despite his efforts.

"As a fresher beginning my career, experiencing this level of uncertainty twice has been incredibly difficult. It is heartbreaking to know that decisions I made in absolute good faith and trust have affected my career plans and left me completely empty handed at the moment,"

He also attached his updated resume in the post along with the job opportunities he is on the lookout for, requesting other users to share his post.

"I am actively looking for SDE, Software Engineering and AI Engineering opportunities. If you know of a team hiring fresh graduates, I would be grateful for a referral, an opportunity or even guidance on where my profile could be a good fit," he said.

Oracle Layoffs

As per a recent report by Business Insider, Oracle has instructed its managers to draw up lists of affected employees. The company is aiming to implement these payroll reductions before its second fiscal quarter begins on Sept. 1. On certain teams, the cuts could reach double-digit percentages.

ALSO READ: Oracle Layoffs: IT Company Planning Another Round Of Job Cuts? What We Know

The company is currently racking up tens of billions of dollars in debt to build data centres, acquire high-demand chips, and support major AI clients like OpenAI. Oracle's strategy mirrors a broader trend across the tech industry in 2026. Companies are increasingly cutting jobs in legacy divisions and middle management to fund the expensive infrastructure required to build and host next-generation AI models.

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