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Maruti Suzuki Raises Prices For Arena And Nexa Models; Hikes Reach Rs 30,000

From the Alto K10 and Swift to the Baleno and eVitara, Maruti Suzuki has increased prices across its lineup by up to Rs 30,000 for select variants.

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Maruti Suzuki Raises Prices For Arena And Nexa Models; Hikes Reach Rs 30,000
Maruti Suzuki is raising prices on its Arena and Nexa models starting August 2026.
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  • Maruti Suzuki raised prices across Arena and Nexa models due to rising costs
  • Entry-level hatchbacks like Alto K10 and WagonR increase by up to Rs 2,500
  • Sedans Dzire and Tour S prices rise between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000
Are there any current discounts to offset these price increases?

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price increase across its Arena and Nexa model ranges, citing higher commodity costs and other economic pressures. The revision affects models across segments, from entry-level hatchbacks to SUVs and premium vehicles, according to RushLane.

Entry-Level Hatchbacks

The Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR will become costlier by up to Rs 2,500.

Sedans And Commercial Models

The Dzire and Tour S will see price increases ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. The Super Carry mini-truck will become costlier by up to Rs 2,500.

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Sub-4 Metre Cars: Swift, Brezza, Ertiga

The Ertiga will see prices rise by between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,500, depending on the variant. The Brezza and Swift will become costlier by up to Rs 5,000, while the Eeco will also see a Rs 5,000 increase.

Compact SUVs: Victoris And Grand Vitara

The Victoris will see the largest price increase among Maruti Suzuki's Arena models, with prices rising by up to Rs 10,000. The Grand Vitara, meanwhile, will become costlier by up to Rs 5,000.

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Nexa Range: Baleno And Fronx

The Baleno posts the sharpest increase across the entire Nexa lineup at up to Rs 30,000, with a facelifted version reportedly due on Sept. 5, 2026. The Fronx becomes dearer by up to Rs 7,500; it's also been gaining traction overseas, having been India's most-exported passenger vehicle in the second quarter of 2026, making up roughly 11% of total passenger vehicle exports.

Nexa Range: XL6, Jimny And eVitara

The XL6 rises by Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 depending on variant, while the Jimny gets costlier by up to Rs 15,000. Maruti's electric SUV, the eVitara, sees the second-largest increase among Nexa models at up to Rs 20,000. The Invicto also goes up by as much as Rs 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki said demand for its small cars continues to hold strong, and the company is targeting annual sales of three million units over the next few years, with the small-car segment identified as a key area of growth going forward.

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