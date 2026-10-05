Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Rallis India, Trent | Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Laurus Labs Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Rallis India Ltd.?

Gaurav Sharma, VPN Head of Research at Globe Capital, and Saurabh Jain, Equity head research at SMC Global Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Shipping Corp of India (CMP: Rs 279.50)

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Saurabh Jain had a 'hold' call on Shipping Corporation of India or SCI at the current market price.

Trent (CMP: Rs 2,589)

Jain also recommends holding Trent for the short-term

The stock has corrected in the last few quarters because of tapering growth

Should wait for festive season gains

Can re-evaluate after festive reason

Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 1,962.60)

Saurabh Jain: Sell

The company has come out with a good set of results for the last few quarters

Lead to a re-rating

But now it trades at a high valuation

Taking money off the table would be a wise decision

Book some profits

Rallis India (CMP: Rs 197.71)

Gaurav Sharma: Hold with tight stop loss

Underperformer

The only good thing is that it is trading close to its important support level

'Hold' with a stop loss at Rs 185 and hope for a reversal

SBFC Finance (CMP: Rs 82.75)

Gaurav Sharma: 'Don't Buy'

The stock is looking weak

I am expecting a further cut towards 80 and 77 odd levels

Better to avoid the stock

Sun Pharma (CMP: Rs 1,785.90)

Saurabh Jain: Buy On Decline

Accumulate on decline

Story looks quite promising after recent acquisition

I think it is a good portfolio stock for the long term

RVNL (CMP: Rs 196.43)

Saurabh Jain: 'Hold' for short-term

Some kind of a degrowth has been witnessed, valuations have corrected right now

stock has corrected quite a lot

hold till quarterly earnings, then take a call

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 705.55)

Saurabh Jain: 'Hold'

September quarter numbers are quite good

Lot more clarity on the management side after Anup Baghchi appointment

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