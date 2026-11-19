It has been 25 years since Karan Johar's family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) introduced audiences to the lavish Raichand household and its unforgettable characters. As the iconic film completes 25 years, Airbnb is giving fans a chance to step into its cinematic world by recreating the famous mansion in Mumbai.

Titled ‘At Home with the Raichands,' the limited-run immersive experience will allow visitors to explore some of the film's most recognisable spaces, including the grand staircase, family study and Poo's dream closet.

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The special initiative is being presented by Karan Johar alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who played Poo and Rohan Raichand, aka Laddoo, in the film.

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Interestingly, the actors reunited for a special Airbnb advertisement. On November 19, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a video on her Instagram, bringing back memories of their much-loved on-screen pairing.

In the advertisement clip, Kareena recreates Poo's iconic lip-gloss moment from the film, while Hrithik is seen wearing a leather jacket, tying his shoes just like his character Rohan. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “You've been part of this family for 25 years. The least we can do is give you the key. Welcome to the Raichand House, only on @airbnbindia.”

However, fans should note that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar will not be present at the experience in person. Instead, their iconic characters will be at the heart of the recreation.

Step Inside The Iconic Raichand Mansion

Running from December 1 to 6, the two-hour experience will give fans a chance to explore several recognisable elements from the film. Guests will receive a traditional Raichand-style welcome before exploring the grand staircase, family study and Poo's iconic wardrobe.

Visitors will also be taken through the house via an immersive audio tour revisiting some of the film's memorable moments. The Airbnb recreation will also allow guests to participate in a character-inspired entry challenge and write a personal note inspired by the movie's themes of love and family. Each guest will also receive a commemorative keepsake.

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How To Book The K3G Airbnb Experience

Booking requests for ‘At Home with the Raichands' will open on November 23 at 12 pm through Airbnb's dedicated K3G experience page.

The experience will be hosted in Mumbai, with 180 guest spots available in total. Each booking will accommodate two guests, and admission will be free.

However, visitors will have to make their own travel arrangements to Mumbai and bear the associated expenses.

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