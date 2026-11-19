The Indian women's hockey team will begin its title defence against Malaysia in the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 on Thursday, November 19.

The match will be played at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal. Led by Salima Tete, India will look to start their campaign with a win as they aim to secure a third consecutive title in the competition.

India enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the previous two editions in 2023 and 2024.

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They have lifted the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times overall, including their maiden triumph in 2016. Besides India and Malaysia, China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand are competing in the six-team tournament.

Each team will face the other five sides once in the league stage, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Date

The India vs Malaysia match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will be played on Thursday, November 19.

India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Time

The India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will begin at 7:00 p.m. Indian Standard time.

India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Venue

The match will be played at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Where To Watch India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will be available on Star Sports 2 in India.

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Where To Watch India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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