Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq: Variants, Prices, Colours, Features And Other Details 

Mahindra has positioned the BE 6 SportEQ as a futuristic electric SUV combining sporty styling, strong performance and advanced technology. Built on the company's INGLO born-electric platform, the BE 6 features a rear-wheel-drive setup and is offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh LFP battery options.

Variants, Prices and Colours

The BE 6 is priced from approximately Rs18.90 lakh to Rs 27.65 lakh, depending on the variant and configuration.

The SUV is available in colours including Ruby Velvet, Stealth Black, Firestorm Orange, Deep Forest, Desert Myst, Tango Red and Everest White.

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Battery, Power and Range

The larger 79 kWh battery pack produces up to 210 kW (282 bhp) and 380 Nm of torque. It offers a claimed MIDC range of up to around 682-683 km, while Mahindra's internal testing indicates a real-world range of more than 500 km.

The 59 kWh version delivers up to 170 kW of power and an estimated real-world city range of around 400 km.

Performance and Charging

Performance is another highlight, with the 210 kW version capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in about 6.7 seconds.

With a compatible 175 kW DC fast charger, the battery can charge from 20% to 80% in under 20 minutes.

Interior and Technology

Inside, the BE 6 features dual integrated Super HD displays powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 processor, along with an augmented-reality VisionX head-up display.

The SUV also gets a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, multiple drive modes, wireless connectivity and a fixed Infinity Glass Roof.

Safety and Dimensions

Safety and driver-assistance features include Level 2+ ADAS, seven airbags, a 360-degree surround-view system, driver monitoring and other electronic safety systems.

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The SUV measures 4,371 mm in length, has a 2,775 mm wheelbase and offers 207 mm of ground clearance.

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