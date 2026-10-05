Emerging Markets To Bear The Brunt Of Spiking US Yields Amid Global Energy Crisis, Warns David Roche

Emerging markets face an increasingly hostile investment environment as rising US yields and tariffs inflate the global cost of capital, while crude oil hovers around $100 a barrel amid geopolitics, war, and the onset of winter. Speaking in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, David Roche, veteran global strategist at Quantum Strategy, outlined the mounting macroeconomic fault lines spanning energy markets, sovereign debt in Europe, and shifting capital flows.

In European markets, the premium investors demand to hold French 10-year bonds over safer Germany shot above 150 basis points on Friday, stoking concerns of a broader spillover. The euro's slide gave the dollar an extra lift, adding to support from elevated US Treasury yields and pushing the greenback up 0.5% against a basket of currencies to 102.39. Crude oil continues to hover in the range on $100-105 per barrel amid the ongoing uncertainties.

READ | Nifty Target Slashed To 24,000 As India-US Yield Spread Hits 22-Year Low: Nomura Bets On IT, Banks

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Oil in a Holding Pattern at $100/Bbl Around US Midterms

Addressing the immediate outlook for energy prices, Roche stated that crude oil is currently settling into a holding pattern near the triple-digit mark. He attributed this temporary stability to political calculus in Washington ahead of the US midterm elections, arguing that the administration is reluctant to introduce further disruptions to crude supplies originating from the Persian Gulf before voters head to the polls.

However, Roche cautioned that this price plateau does not signal a cooling of underlying geopolitical friction. Once the midterm elections conclude and additional naval carrier strike groups deploy into position, geopolitical and military escalation could resume, injecting fresh volatility into crude supplies. Brent gave up most of its gains last week while WTI was 1.6% lower after G7 countries agreed on Friday to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude from emergency reserves and pledged to refrain from energy export restrictions after pressure from US President Donald Trump.

READ | Oil Prices On Oct. 5: Brent Crude Climbs 1% To Hit $103 After Yemeni Houthi Attacks Saudi Energy Facilities

Geographical Winter, War, and the Derivative Crunch

Roche warned that while headline oil prices seem calm, the broader global energy crisis is merely "in pause mode" rather than resolved. As the Northern Hemisphere enters a harsh geographical winter alongside ongoing war risks, severe supply crunches are emerging in refined oil derivatives-specifically diesel, naphtha, and jet fuel. US regulatory interventions and dislocations in derivative contracts are driving up the cost of these critical refined fuels, which Roche noted will continue filtering through into higher global energy and transport costs regardless of where headline crude settles.

French Fiscal Woes: ECB Intervention and European Solidarity

Coming to Europe, Roche addressed escalating concerns surrounding France's sovereign bond market, where benchmark yields have climbed above those of Italy following successive political stalemates, stalled reforms, and widening fiscal deficits projected to push debt-to-GDP levels past 130%-140%. Despite the market treating French sovereign debt with extreme skepticism, Roche dismissed fears of an outright fragmentation of the Eurozone. He underscored two critical safety nets:

European Geopolitical Solidarity: The collective imperative across European nations to present a united front and defend against security threats from Russia necessitates fiscal alignment and economic cohesion, according to the global market strategist.

ECB Action on Yields: The European Central Bank possesses specific emergency market-intervention tools designed to purchase the sovereign paper if a member state is deemed unfairly penalized by speculation, pulling sovereign yields back toward regional norms.

Emerging Markets Bearing the Burden of High Capital Costs & US Tariffs

For emerging markets — including relatively well-managed economies like India — Roche outlined a notably difficult and volatile investment backdrop. The primary headwind stems from US fiscal policy and high bond yields, which have raised long-term global borrowing costs by 100-150 basis points. Roche explained that EMs serve as the principal payers of this burden as well as broader US tariff pressures as developing economies stay dependent on inward capital flows from advanced nations. With US Fed and Japan keeping interest rates elevated, capital is being pulled away, leaving emerging markets vulnerable to tightening liquidity.

READ | Gold Loses Shine: Yellow Metal Slumps By Over Rs 1,500 To Fall Below Rs 1,49,000

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.