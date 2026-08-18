India vs Pakistan: Head-To-Head In Hockey World Cup — Wins, Losses And More

India and Pakistan are set to renew one of hockey's most intense rivalries when they meet in the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Wednesday.

While the rivalry has produced several memorable encounters over the years, India hold the edge when it comes to their World Cup head-to-head record.

The two teams have met five times at the Men's Hockey World Cup, with India winning three matches and Pakistan taking two. There has been no draw between the sides in World Cup history. India have also scored 10 goals in those five encounters, compared with Pakistan's seven.

India vs Pakistan: Hockey World Cup Head-To-Head

Year Result 1971 Pakistan beat India 2-1 1973 India beat Pakistan 1-0 1975 India beat Pakistan 2-1 1986 Pakistan beat India 3-2 2010 India beat Pakistan 4-1

The first World Cup meeting between the two sides came at the inaugural edition in Barcelona in 1971. Pakistan went on to win that edition after defeating India in the semi-final.

India then won the next two contests between them at the World Cup stage. They defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the 1973 tournament before securing a 2-1 victory at the 1975 World Cup, where India eventually went on to win the title.

Pakistan then restored parity in the rivalry with a 3-2 win at the 1986 World Cup in London.

The most recent World Cup meeting came in 2010 in New Delhi, and it was India who came out on top in emphatic fashion. India defeated Pakistan 4-1 in the pool stage, marking their third World Cup victory over their neighbours.

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India Have The Recent Edge

The 2010 result also remains the last World Cup meeting between the two teams, and after more than 16 years, the two fierce rivals will meet again on the biggest stage, with India carrying a 3-2 advantage in their five previous World Cup encounters.

The rivalry has also taken a different shape in recent years, with India enjoying the upper hand in several major tournaments.

However, when it comes specifically to the World Cup, the record remains relatively close, making Wednesday's clash another chapter in a rivalry that has produced plenty of history.

With India's qualification hopes under pressure after their 2-4 defeat to England, the 2026 encounter carries added significance for Harmanpreet Singh's side. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be looking to revive their fortunes against their long-time rivals.

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