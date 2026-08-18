India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, H2H, Live Telecast & Streaming Details

One of international hockey's fiercest rivalries resumes as India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial Pool D fixture at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, needs at least a draw to ensure safe passage after a 3–1 win over Wales and a 2–4 defeat to England. Pakistan, meanwhile, must win after losing 1–4 to England and drawing 3–3 with Wales.

Craig Fulton will look to tighten India's defence and improve penalty-corner conversion after both areas proved costly in the 4-2 defeat to England.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Group D Standings

Team Played Won Lost Points Goal Difference England 2 2 0 6 5 India 2 1 1 3 3 Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 -3

India will progress with a draw, while Pakistan need a win to keep their campaign alive.

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India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: H2H

India hold the edge over Pakistan in Hockey World Cup meetings, having won three of their five encounters. Pakistan have come out on top twice. The upcoming clash will be the first India-Pakistan meeting at the Hockey World Cup in 16 years. The two sides last faced each other in the 2010 edition in New Delhi, where hosts India secured a 4-1 win in the Pool stage.

Their most memorable clash came in the 1975 final, when India secured a 2-1 victory to lift the title.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Date

The India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Time

The India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 match will start at 6:30 p.m. IST.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Venue

The India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be played at Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Live stream of the India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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