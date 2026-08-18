UAE On Edge: Dubai Residents Issued 'Emergency Alert' Amid Fears Of Missile Attack

The United Arab Emirates' air defence systems detected a missile threat directed towards the country on Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to issue an emergency alert to people in Dubai and urge residents to follow official warnings and updates.

An emergency alert was sent to people in Dubai as the security situation unfolded, advising residents to remain alert and stay safe.

Authorities urged the public to rely only on information issued through official channels and avoid speculation or unverified reports.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems had detected the incoming missile threat and were fully prepared to respond.

The ministry also clarified that any sounds heard by residents were the result of air defence interceptions, suggesting that the detected threat was being addressed by the country's defensive systems.

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“The Ministry of Defence affirms its full readiness to respond to any threat and safeguard the UAE's sovereignty, security, and stability,” it said.

The latest development comes amid heightened security concerns in the wider region, where missile and drone threats have remained a major challenge for countries in the Gulf.

The ministry did not immediately provide further details on the nature or origin of the threat, the number of missiles detected or whether any damage or casualties had been reported.

Residents were advised to remain calm, follow safety instructions and monitor official channels for further updates.

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