Hormuz Heats Up: UKMTO Flags Second Carrier Strike In A Day; Casualty Reported

A bulk carrier was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with the incident resulting in a crew casualty, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

The warning, issued as UKMTO Warning 116-26, said it had received a delayed report of the incident from a third party. The attack reportedly took place on August 15 at around 2200 UTC, while the warning was issued on August 18.

According to UKMTO, the projectile struck the vessel's starboard side, causing damage and resulting in a casualty among the crew.

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There was no reported environmental impact, the maritime security body said.

“Authorities are investigating,” UKMTO said in its warning, advising vessels transiting the strategically important waterway to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The incident marks the second reported vessel strike in a day, adding to concerns over maritime security in one of the world's most important energy shipping corridors.

Earlier, UKMTO Centre said that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while making an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack caused damage to the engine room and a crew casualty, with the remaining crew being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz. The Company Security Officer has reported that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while conducting an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz. The impact caused damage to the engine room and resulted in a crew casualty," the agency said in its advisory, designated Warning 115-26 and classified as an attack.

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The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is a critical route for global oil and gas shipments. Any sustained disruption to traffic through the waterway could add to concerns over crude supplies, freight costs and inflation.

The latest incident comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region and renewed uncertainty over shipping through the strait.

UKMTO's warning was issued from Khasab, Oman, and directed commercial vessels to maintain vigilance while operating in the area. The maritime agency did not identify the vessel, the projectile or the party responsible for the attack. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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