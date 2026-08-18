Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol Film Slows Down After Weekend

Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 saw its box office collections slow down as the film moved into the weekdays after its opening weekend.

After the weekend run, how did the film perform on its latest day? Let's take a look.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5

Batwara 1947 collected Rs 1.13 crore so far in India on Day 5 from 5,293 shows. The film's India net collection has reached Rs 29.63 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 35.28 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Final India figures are yet to be reported.

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Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection So Far

Batwara 1947 opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 13.5 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 2 crore on Day 4 and added Rs 1.13 crore on Day 5 so far, according to the report.

Batwara 1947 Occupancy Day 5

Based on Sacnilk data, Batwara 1947 recorded an overall 13% occupancy across 5,293 shows on Day 5. The Hindi 2D version registered 12.46% overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 6.62% occupancy, while afternoon shows reached 13.15%. Evening shows recorded the highest reported occupancy at 16.77%. No night occupancy figure was available.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set during the Partition of India and focuses on families dealing with fear, violence and uncertainty during the period. Sunny Deol plays Sikander Mirza, who moves to Pakistan with his family but chooses to protect a Hindu woman who remains in his house.

The film features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Mithun Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Rukhsar Rehman and Kanikka Kapur in key roles. It marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after nearly a decade and also brings Sunny Deol and Karan Deol together. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

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