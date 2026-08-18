Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi Film Maintains Good Hold On Weekdays

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 opened its theatrical journey on a positive note, with the film recording better numbers over the opening weekend. However, its pace slowed as it entered the first weekdays, with collections witnessing a decline on Monday.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 4.93 crore so far in India on Day 5. The film was running across 8,693 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 23%. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 114.83 crore, while the India net collection reached Rs 95.93 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final India collection is yet to be reported.

Based on Sacnilk data, the latest figures show that the film's occupancy stood at 23.14% across its Day 5 shows. The Hindi 2D format recorded its highest reported occupancy during the evening shows at 29.46%, followed by the afternoon at 25.54% and morning at 12.15%.

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore net on Day 1 from 9,033 shows at 45% occupancy. The film saw an increase on Saturday, collecting Rs 33.75 crore from 10,496 shows at 55% occupancy. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 26 crore from 9,403 shows, recording 45% occupancy. The collection dropped on Monday, with Day 4 bringing in Rs 9.25 crore from 10,849 shows at 22% occupancy, accordng to the report.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is a Hindi romantic action drama and the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The story focuses on love, sacrifice and redemption while introducing a new chapter in the franchise. Emraan Hashmi returns in the sequel, which brings a new setting and story while keeping the emotional feel of the original film.

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