DC Box Office Collection Day 11: Film Sees Drop In Collection On Second Monday

DC saw a drop in its box office on the second Monday after a better weekend.

DC Day 11 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, DC collected Rs 2 crore net in India on Day 11, recording a 55.6% drop from its previous day's collection of Rs 4.5 crore. The film was screened across 2,165 shows on its second Monday.

With this addition, DC's total net collection in India has reached Rs 56.76 crore, while its gross collection in India stands at Rs 65.35 crore.

The film also recorded an overseas gross collection of Rs 25 lakh on Day 11. Its total overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 21.50 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 86.85 crore.

DC Box Office Collection Day-Wise

As per Sacnilk data, DC started its box office run with Rs 4.4 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 7 crore on Day 2 and Rs 9.55 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 6 crore on Day 4, Rs 5.55 crore on Day 5, Rs 5.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.15 crore on Day 7.

The film's first-week total stood at Rs 41.90 crore. During the second weekend, DC earned Rs 2.86 crore on Day 8, Rs 5.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 10.

DC Day 11 Language-Wise Collection

Sacnilk reports that the Tamil version recorded the highest collection on Day 11, earning Rs 1.40 crore from 1,439 shows with 25% occupancy. The Telugu version added Rs 59 lakh from 673 shows at 23% occupancy, while the Hindi version collected Rs 1 lakh from 53 shows with 11% occupancy.

About DC

Directed by Arun Matheshwaran, DC (Devdas Chandra) is a Tamil action-crime thriller about Devadas and his friends, who come together to protect an innocent family facing police brutality. Their efforts put them against a ruthless police officer.

The film features Avinash Raghudevan, Kasthuri Raja, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. Mukesh G. has handled the cinematography, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music and Prasanna G. K. serves as the editor.

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