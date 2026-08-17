DC Box Office Collection Day 10: Action Thriller Stays Steady In Second Week, Mints This Amount

DC is maintaining a steady pace in its second week at the Indian box office. The action thriller collected Rs 4.50 crore net on Day 10, marking an 18.2% drop from Saturday's Rs 5.50 crore.

The film has now taken its India net total to Rs 54.76 crore, with the India gross standing at Rs 63.06 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The film also added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 84.31 crore.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 10, earning Rs 3.30 crore net from 1,429 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 1.18 crore whereas the Hindi version contributed Rs 2 lakh.

Week 1 Collection

DC opened with Rs 4.40 crore on Day 1 before seeing a strong jump over the opening weekend. It earned Rs 7 crore on Day 2 and peaked at Rs 9.55 crore on Day 3.

The film then collected Rs 6 crore on Day 4, Rs 5.55 crore on Day 5, Rs 5.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.15 crore on Day 7. Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 41.90 crore.

In its second week, the film earned Rs 2.86 crore on Day 8 and saw a strong jump to Rs 5.50 crore on Day 9. It added another Rs 4.50 crore on Day 10, taking its India net total to Rs 54.76 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Arun Matheshwaran, DC (Devdas Chandra) is a Tamil action-crime thriller that follows Devadas and his companions as they try to protect an innocent family affected by police brutality while facing a ruthless cop.

The film stars Avinash Raghudevan, Kasthuri Raja, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. Mukesh G. is the cinematographer, Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, and Prasanna G. K. is the editor.

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