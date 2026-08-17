Husharu Pittalu X Review: 'Good Message’, Netizens Divided Over Bold Content

Released on August 15, Husharu Pittalu is a Telugu youth drama that explores teenage relationships, peer pressure and the challenges of growing up. Early X reviews are now pouring in, with viewers sharing their thoughts on the film's message, performances, emotional moments and bold content.

Netizens Reactions

Early X reactions have been largely positive, with users praising its social message, emotional depth, comedy and newcomer performances, especially Ansh and Vasavi Ganesan. Many found the second half impactful and relatable, with one calling it a “Good message oriented film”. Some, however, felt its bold content may not suit all family audiences.

Here's a look at the reactions pouring in online.

The film has sparked mixed opinions, with some viewers appreciating its attempt to address the difference between physical and emotional maturity. However, the film's adult-toned dialogues and use of double meanings have also drawn criticism, with one viewer questioning its U/A certification and overall message.

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More About Husharu Pittalu

Husharu Pittalu is a Telugu drama directed by Bikshu and produced by K. Venkat Yadav. The film stars Ansh and Vasavi Ganesan in the lead, with Prani Reddy, Govardhan Reddy, Ramesh Nakirekanti, Anji Valguman and Sunitha Manohar in supporting roles. Charan Arjun has composed the music.

The film follows a group of youngsters dealing with love, friendships and the challenges that come with growing up, with its story also touching upon peer pressure and the influence of modern distractions.

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