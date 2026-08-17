Husharu Pittalu X Review: 'Good Message’, Netizens Divided Over Bold Content

Released on August 15, Husharu Pittalu is a Telugu youth drama that explores teenage relationships, peer pressure and the challenges of growing up. Early X reviews are now pouring in, with viewers sharing their thoughts on the film's message, performances, emotional moments and bold content.
Netizens Reactions
Early X reactions have been largely positive, with users praising its social message, emotional depth, comedy and newcomer performances, especially Ansh and Vasavi Ganesan. Many found the second half impactful and relatable, with one calling it a “Good message oriented film”. Some, however, felt its bold content may not suit all family audiences.
Here's a look at the reactions pouring in online.
Hushar Pittalu is a bold village youth drama with solid newcomer performances and a clear social message. Bold content may put off some family viewers. Worth a watch for the right audience. #HusharPittalu #TeluguCinemahttps://t.co/PH0VVf0lRJ— Tenvow (@AllTenvow) August 15, 2026
Good message oriented film— ????️RAAKA ???? (@Banntu00) August 14, 2026
Do watch #HusharuPittalu
Comedy workout aiyindi
Emotionap ga connect aiyindi pic.twitter.com/7aDsdjttpc
SMALL FILM – BIG APPLAUSE! ????#HusharuPittalu is winning hearts with a fantastic response from audiences! ❤️✨— Maduri Madhu (@madurimadhu1) August 15, 2026
A beautiful blend of love, emotions and relationships is striking a chord with movie lovers.
Grand Release in 273 Theatres
#HusharPittalu - IN CINEMAS NOW! pic.twitter.com/NKdDpTXcJD
Good message oriented film— ????️RAAKA ???? (@Banntu00) August 14, 2026
Do watch #HusharuPittalu
Comedy workout aiyindi
Emotionap ga connect aiyindi pic.twitter.com/7aDsdjttpc
Audience response ultimate! ???? Housefull boards all over, success celebration loading non-stop! #HusharPittalu pic.twitter.com/BAxdK1qhyi— ???????????????????????????????? ! (@vardhangadu1) August 16, 2026
The shift in the 2nd half is getting massive response from parents!— Ustad (@Varanasi_SSMB) August 15, 2026
A powerful story exploring youth choices, parent-child bonds & real-world lessons. Ansh & Vasavi Ganeshan deliver solid performances in emotional scenes.
Go watch #HusharPittalu with your friends & family pic.twitter.com/YNZLRTeche
The film has sparked mixed opinions, with some viewers appreciating its attempt to address the difference between physical and emotional maturity. However, the film's adult-toned dialogues and use of double meanings have also drawn criticism, with one viewer questioning its U/A certification and overall message.
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#Husharupittalu— Mani (@N_ew_world) August 15, 2026
Tries to show the difference between Mind Maturity and Body maturity... Nice attempt by The director BIKSHU...
Dialogues are too #Adultified but not The Content. pic.twitter.com/takd9SsitJ
THE MOVIE HUSHAR PITTALU WAS NOT GOOD AND MAINLY HOW DID THE CENSOR CERTIFICATION WAS GIVEN U/A THE MOVIE HAS VULGARITY & DOUBLE MEANINGS AND NO GOOD MESSAGE FROM MOVIE.— K I W E E M A W A A (@kiweemawaa) August 16, 2026
PLS DO NOT WATCH IN THEATER???? pic.twitter.com/jm7X2tg0oW
More About Husharu Pittalu
Husharu Pittalu is a Telugu drama directed by Bikshu and produced by K. Venkat Yadav. The film stars Ansh and Vasavi Ganesan in the lead, with Prani Reddy, Govardhan Reddy, Ramesh Nakirekanti, Anji Valguman and Sunitha Manohar in supporting roles. Charan Arjun has composed the music.
The film follows a group of youngsters dealing with love, friendships and the challenges that come with growing up, with its story also touching upon peer pressure and the influence of modern distractions.
ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Social Media Reviews: Emraan Hashmi's Action Thriller Wins Praise From Fans
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