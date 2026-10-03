Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 57: Shobhinaw Satyaa Starrer Holds Strong In Ninth Week

Hanuman Ansh continues its solid run at the box office as it enters its ninth week. With little pre-release buzz and several big releases around it, the Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand-starrer has gone on to become a major success.

Still in theatres, the film is now reaching more audiences with its dubbed and international releases, leaving more room for its box-office run to grow.

Here's a look at the latest box-office performance of the spiritual drama.

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Day 57 Box Office Collection

On Day 57, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India, recording a 19% drop from the previous day's Rs 2.90 crore. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 319.73 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 377.66 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film also earned Rs 15 lakh from overseas markets on Day 57, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 39.35 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 417.01 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. Week 2 brought in Rs 40 lakh, followed by Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3. The film then collected Rs 61 crore in Week 4 and reached its highest weekly collection of Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5.

The film added Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6, Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7 and Rs 29.20 crore in Week 8. It has now added another Rs 2.35 crore on Day 57.

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About The Film

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi religious drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film was released on August 7, 2026. The movie stars an ensemble cast comprising Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is expanding its reach with a Telugu-dubbed version releasing on October 9, following its international release on September 11. Planned as a trilogy, the film will continue Neem Karoli Baba's story in its second instalment, which Chaturvedi confirmed in September 2026 was already in development. The sequel will explore his Agra and Mathura years, following the first film's focus on his early life in Firozabad.

The Hanuman Ansh universe is also likely to expand beyond the film. The team has plans to develop a game and a comic book based on the world of the film, giving the franchise a presence across different formats.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 40 lakh

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

Week 6: Rs 80.25 crore

Week 7: Rs 44.80 crore

Week 8: Rs 29.20 crore

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