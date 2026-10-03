Verity Box Office Collection Day 1: Anne Hathaway-Dakota Johnson Starrer Starts Slowing Down In India

Verity has opened in Indian theatres on Friday with a decent start at the box office. The psychological thriller, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, will now look to build momentum over the weekend as more audiences head to theatres.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

Verity collected Rs 1.89 crore net in India on Day 1 from 510 shows, with 60,894 footfalls and 58% overall occupancy. The film's entire India collection came from the English version, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

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The film had a total gross advance booking of Rs 82.88 lakh for its opening day, with 23,873 tickets sold. This included bookings across 533 shows.

India Advance Booking

Verity recorded Rs 1.56 crore in advance bookings across the seven days, including the premiere and its first six days. After excluding blocked seats, the figure stood at Rs 1.07 crore, with 43,338 tickets sold across 1,665 shows.

For Day 1 alone, advance bookings stood at Rs 65.12 lakh gross, or Rs 50.11 lakh without blocked seats. Maharashtra led the state-wise advance booking chart with Rs 17.23 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 13.78 lakh and Delhi at Rs 11.55 lakh.

Bengaluru recorded the highest city-wise advance booking at Rs 13.09 lakh, ahead of Mumbai with Rs 12.14 lakh and the National Capital Region with Rs 11.55 lakh.

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About Verity

Verity is a psychological drama, mystery and romantic thriller directed by Michael Showalter. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the lead roles.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, the story follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired to complete the books of an injured bestselling author, Verity Crawford. As Lowen settles into the Crawford family home, she discovers disturbing material that raises questions about Verity and the events surrounding her family.

The film released in English theatres in India on October 2, 2026. With Saturday and Sunday ahead, Verity will now look to build on its opening-day performance and gain more momentum at the box office.

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