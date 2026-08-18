Marvel's 2028 Lineup: X-Men, Ghost Rider And Black Panther 3 Get Release Dates

Following the strong box office run of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel Studios is already looking ahead to its next big phase.

Disney has now confirmed the releases dates for three highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movies for 2028 — the new X-Men, Ryan Gosling-starrer Ghost Rider and Black Panther 3.

The lineup comes after Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027, which will bring the Multiverse Saga to an end.

X-Men Leads The 2028 Slate

The new untitled X-Men movie will open Marvel's 2028 slate on May 5. Directed by Jake Schreier, the reboot will introduce a new generation of mutants to the MCU.

The cast includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister.

The film is expected to be an important step in bringing the X-Men fully into the MCU following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Several X-Men characters are also expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Ghost Rider Is Next

Ghost Rider will arrive next on July 28, 2028. Shawn Levy, who directed Deadpool & Wolverine, will helm the movie, while Jonathan Tropper is writing the screenplay.

Marvel announced Gosling's casting at San Diego Comic-Con, with Kevin Feige revealing that the actor had wanted to play the supernatural hero for years. Gosling will take over the role after Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011).

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Black Panther 3 Set For December

Black Panther 3 will close out the year on December 15, 2028. Ryan Coogler returns as director, with David Jonsson playing Prince T'Challa II, the son of T'Challa and Nakia. Letitia Wright will return as Shuri, while Winston Duke reprises his role as M'Baku.

The three films will kick off a new phase of the MCU after Secret Wars, bringing fresh characters and stories to the franchise.

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