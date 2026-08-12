X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Reviews: Netizens Praise Emotional Ending

The second season of X-Men '97 has reached its finale, leaving fans with an emotional and action-packed conclusion. The final episode brings together long-running storylines, high-stakes battles, and major sacrifices, sparking widespread discussion across social media as viewers react to the dramatic ending.
What Happens In The Finale? (SPOILERS AHEAD)
The episode begins with Cable warning Val Cooper that Apocalypse is close to taking complete control of Gambit's body. According to Cable, the only way to stop the ancient mutant is to kill Gambit before the transformation is complete.
Meanwhile, Beast, Rogue, and Nightcrawler travel to Apocalypse's submerged ship in search of a solution. There, they learn that defeating Apocalypse could trigger consequences involving powerful Celestial beings.
Determined to save Gambit, Rogue enters a mysterious Celestial shrine despite repeated warnings. Inside, she encounters Eson, who demands her life in exchange for Gambit's survival. Rogue accepts the sacrifice and emerges with Celestial abilities, prepared for one final battle against Apocalypse. Nightcrawler quickly realises that her newfound power has come at a devastating personal cost.
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Fans Praise The Emotional Finale
The Season 2 finale, called Survival of the Fittest, has been well received by fans on social media. Many viewers appreciated how the episode mixed exciting action with heartfelt storytelling, especially the long-awaited reunion that has been developing over the past two seasons.
???? The Epic Final Scene of X-Men '97 Season 2#Xmen97 pic.twitter.com/xFwZ6vsXft— CineVanta (@CineVanta) August 12, 2026
Rogue saving gambit but nightcrawler having to make that sacrifice KURT NOOOO IM NOT OKAY???????? #Xmen #Xmen97 pic.twitter.com/FtdDNZvRvw— Giselle//????⏳ ???????? (@giselleb1234) August 12, 2026
Kurt sacrificed himself to Eson to save his X men family, his final moments was so emotional#XMen97 pic.twitter.com/PozQhnxLXL— sanmeyo (@oyemnassxo) August 12, 2026
#xspoilers #xmen97 #rogue #gambit— kaebear89 (move to ????) (@kaebear89) August 12, 2026
On a loop, forever.
This is my happy place, and no one will ever take this joy away from me
???????????? pic.twitter.com/mShLKZU63k
SÚPER EMOTIVO el final de la S2 de #XMen97 ????????— Álvaro Luthor (@Alvaro_Luthor) August 12, 2026
Aunque queda un poco por debajo de la S1 y la amenaza de Apocalipsis no se ha gestionado demasiado bien, se sigue manteniendo como la mejor serie de superhéroes ♥️
Un año para la S3 ???? pic.twitter.com/aXyqmEKNEz
Eu tava tão quentinho com esse beijo aí vem o tapa na cara e eu tô chorando até agora #xmen97 #xmen pic.twitter.com/W81irpOUpy— Gaburieru ‼️‼️ (@Gabriel74057920) August 12, 2026
Gostei bastante como eles tiveram coragem de inventar coisas novas e não só fica refém das hqs. Coisa boa e nova é sempre bem vindo#xmen97 #xmen pic.twitter.com/WVrEkyXS8z— Gaburieru ‼️‼️ (@Gabriel74057920) August 12, 2026
“Those who enter the Celestial Shrine do not come out without paying a price”— Myke (@Mykethogan) August 12, 2026
Rogue is willing to risk anything just to save her Gambit????❤️#XMEN97 pic.twitter.com/1PpCU7kxbR
#xspoilers #xmen97 #rogue #gambit— kaebear89 (move to ????) (@kaebear89) August 12, 2026
I've waited almost 30 years to see them look at each other like this in this universe!! pic.twitter.com/4O7xOHlGZm
eu nao to aguentando que eles tiveram a coragem de fazer o episódio final com 32 MINUTOS e as lutas estão todas apressadas KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/RNwA6fvzWB#XMen97— vinicius (@vin1cius_r) August 12, 2026
Essa cena foi puro fanservice? Pra um senhor caralho mas me PERDOEM eu dei um puta grito do caralho vai a merda. GAMBIT ( VULGO REMY LEBAEU ) TU É FODA PRA CARAOHO MOLEQUE#xmen97 #xmen pic.twitter.com/u93CSUYeAK— Gaburieru ‼️‼️ (@Gabriel74057920) August 12, 2026
#xspoilers #xmen97— kaebear89 (move to ????) (@kaebear89) August 12, 2026
Of course Kurt has to sacrifice himself...
Law of equivalent exchange.
He took Remy's spot when Gambit died, and now that Gambit is back, Kurt is gone.
They foreshadowed it ???? pic.twitter.com/X9P1Ly6w6F
Voice Cast And Creative Team
Season 2 features returning performances from Ross Marquand, Matthew Waterson, Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, and George Buza. The series is produced by Marvel Studios Animation, with Beau DeMayo serving as head writer and Jake Castorena as supervising director.
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