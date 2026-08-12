X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Reviews: Netizens Praise Emotional Ending

The second season of X-Men '97 has reached its finale, leaving fans with an emotional and action-packed conclusion. The final episode brings together long-running storylines, high-stakes battles, and major sacrifices, sparking widespread discussion across social media as viewers react to the dramatic ending.

What Happens In The Finale? (SPOILERS AHEAD)

The episode begins with Cable warning Val Cooper that Apocalypse is close to taking complete control of Gambit's body. According to Cable, the only way to stop the ancient mutant is to kill Gambit before the transformation is complete.

Meanwhile, Beast, Rogue, and Nightcrawler travel to Apocalypse's submerged ship in search of a solution. There, they learn that defeating Apocalypse could trigger consequences involving powerful Celestial beings.

Determined to save Gambit, Rogue enters a mysterious Celestial shrine despite repeated warnings. Inside, she encounters Eson, who demands her life in exchange for Gambit's survival. Rogue accepts the sacrifice and emerges with Celestial abilities, prepared for one final battle against Apocalypse. Nightcrawler quickly realises that her newfound power has come at a devastating personal cost.

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Fans Praise The Emotional Finale

The Season 2 finale, called Survival of the Fittest, has been well received by fans on social media. Many viewers appreciated how the episode mixed exciting action with heartfelt storytelling, especially the long-awaited reunion that has been developing over the past two seasons.

Voice Cast And Creative Team

Season 2 features returning performances from Ross Marquand, Matthew Waterson, Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, and George Buza. The series is produced by Marvel Studios Animation, with Beau DeMayo serving as head writer and Jake Castorena as supervising director.

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