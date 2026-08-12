'My Bias, My Boss' Reviews: 'Too Adorable' To 'I'm So Invested' — K-Drama Fans Are Hooked

My Bias, My Boss premiered on August 3, 2026, and has been winning over K-drama fans with its mix of workplace romance, comedy and a love triangle. As the drama continues to air, viewers have taken to X to share their thoughts on the story, characters and chemistry.

Fans Reactions

Viewers on X have been enjoying My Bias, My Boss, with many calling Episode 3 “too adorable” and praising the drama's fun romantic-comedy tone. Some said they started watching for Yuna or Kang Hoon but became genuinely invested in the story.

Others highlighted the chemistry, office romance and love-triangle setup, while one viewer jokingly compared its premise to another K-drama, noting that the roles feel reversed, with the boss being “more clingy.”

Here's are the reviews:

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What Is ‘My Bias, My Boss' About?

Based on Seong Eun's webtoon My Oppa Is an Idol, My Bias, My Boss is directed by Park Ji-hyun. The drama follows Nam Da-reum (Kim Hye-jun), a longtime fan of D.N.X member Lee Chan (Cha Woo-min) who joins his company hoping to get closer to her favourite idol. Instead, she ends up working for Kang Ha-gi (Kang Hoon), Appello's strict CEO, leading to an unexpected love triangle.

The cast also includes Shin Yu-na, Gong Ji-ho, Kim Ah-young, Tae Hang-ho and Jang Hye-jin. The 12-episode K-drama airs every Monday and Tuesday, with the finale scheduled for September 8, 2026.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video and Rakuten Viki, with Prime Video offering Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs in select regions.

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