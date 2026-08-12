Warner Bros To Open UK's Biggest Harry Potter Store Ahead Of HBO Series Premiere

Fans of the Wizarding World have even more reasons to be excited because a big new attraction is coming to London later this year. This new place is expected to give visitors an amazing experience with famous spots from the Wizarding World, special items you can't find anywhere else, and food that matches the magical feel of the Harry Potter universe.

It's going to be a top spot for fans of the Harry Potter series from all over the world.

Warner Bros. To Launch Its Biggest Harry Potter Store In The UK

Warner Bros. has announced that its largest Harry Potter retail store in the U.K. will open in November on Oxford Street in central London. The opening comes just weeks before HBO premieres its much-awaited Harry Potter television series on Dec. 25, allowing fans to celebrate the franchise ahead of the show's debut.

This main store will cover more than 21,000 square feet and will be spread across two floors. It's going to be the largest Harry Potter shopping spot in the UK.

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Inspired By Diagon Alley

As reported by Warner Bros., the new store has been designed with inspiration from Diagon Alley, one of the Wizarding World's most recognisable locations. Visitors can expect several immersive attractions, including a towering dragon positioned above Gringotts Bank, a full-sized Knight Bus, and a themed Leaky Cauldron serving food and the franchise's signature Butterbeer.

According to Variety, Karl Durrant, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Retail at Warner Bros., said the company wanted to create a destination that celebrates the magic, creativity, and storytelling that have inspired generations of fans. He also described the store's opening as a significant milestone for the brand.

Exclusive Merchandise For Fans

This Oxford Street store will be the second official Harry Potter store in the UK, after the one at King's Cross Station, which is where Harry Potter's train leaves for Hogwarts in the books and movies.

But the new flagship store has some special items that aren't found anywhere else, like a Diagon Alley wand, a special Funko Pop figure, and an artwork by MinaLima that's inspired by the Knight Bus and Diagon Alley.

While London already has several unofficial Harry Potter-themed souvenir shops, the latest Warner Bros. destination is expected to offer fans an officially curated shopping experience unlike any other.

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