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Sun TV Q1 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Revenue Tops Rs 1,450 Crore; Dividend Declared

Sun TV's first-quarter earnings show stronger revenue and operating profit, with margins expanding to 50.4%.

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Sun TV Q1 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Revenue Tops Rs 1,450 Crore; Dividend Declared
Sun TV posts 17% profit growth in Q1 as revenue crosses Rs 1,450 crore; Rs 5 dividend
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
  • Sun TV Network reported a 17% rise in consolidated net profit in Q1
  • Net profit increased to Rs 619 crore from Rs 529 crore year-on-year
  • Revenue rose 13% to Rs 1,458 crore from Rs 1,290 crore in Q1
When will the declared dividend be paid to shareholders?

Sun TV Network Ltd. reported a 17% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter, while revenue crossed the Rs 1,450 crore mark, supported by stronger operating performance.

Net profit rose to Rs 619 crore in the quarter from Rs 529 crore a year earlier, according to the company's results. Revenue increased 13% to Rs 1,458 crore from Rs 1,290 crore.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share. The results underline a quarter of broad-based improvement in Sun TV's key financial metrics, with profit and operating earnings growing faster than revenue.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors CV Margin Contracts, Lenskart Profit Up Nearly 300%

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