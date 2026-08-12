Sun TV Q1 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Revenue Tops Rs 1,450 Crore; Dividend Declared

Sun TV Network Ltd. reported a 17% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter, while revenue crossed the Rs 1,450 crore mark, supported by stronger operating performance.

Net profit rose to Rs 619 crore in the quarter from Rs 529 crore a year earlier, according to the company's results. Revenue increased 13% to Rs 1,458 crore from Rs 1,290 crore.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share. The results underline a quarter of broad-based improvement in Sun TV's key financial metrics, with profit and operating earnings growing faster than revenue.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors CV Margin Contracts, Lenskart Profit Up Nearly 300%

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.