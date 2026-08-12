Vadilal Q1 Results: Summer Heat Drives Profit Up Nearly 2x; Dividend Of Rs 17 Declared

Vadilal Industries Ltd. reported a sharp improvement in profitability for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with net profit nearly doubling year-on-year as revenue growth and stronger operating margins boosted performance.

Net profit surged 95.5% to Rs 131 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 67 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose 34.1% to Rs 680 crore from Rs 507 crore a year ago.

Operating performance also strengthened, with EBITDA increasing 65% to Rs 166 crore from Rs 101 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The EBITDA margin expanded to 24.4% from 19.8%, marking a 460-basis-point improvement year-on-year.

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The company's board, which met on Aug. 12, approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY27.

The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as Aug. 21, 2026, according to the company's exchange filing.

The board also approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, along with the limited review report from the auditors.

The company has also scheduled its 42nd Annual General Meeting for Sept. 10, 2026, to be held through video conferencing or other audio-visual means. The book closure is scheduled from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10.

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The sharp rise in profit, alongside the expansion in EBITDA margin, underlines a stronger operating performance in the quarter. The interim dividend further adds to the shareholder payout following the strong earnings performance.

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