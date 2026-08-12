UltraTech Cement Block Deal: Promoter Pilani Investment To Sell Stake Worth Rs 1,909 Crore

Shares of UltraTech Cement are likely to be in focus on Thursday, August 13, as promoter entity Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is set to sell a 0.57% stake in the cement major through a block deal, sources told NDTV Profit.

The offer price for the transaction has been set at Rs 11,481 per share, representing a discount of around 3% to the current market price. The total size of the block deal is estimated at around Rs 1,909 crore. Jefferies is acting as the banker to the transaction, according to sources.

According to shareholding data available on the BSE, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation currently holds a 1.5% stake in UltraTech Cement. The proposed sale of a 0.57% stake would therefore represent a significant portion of Pilani Investment's existing holding in the cement company.

Sources said the shares sold through the transaction will be subject to a 60-day lock-in period.

UltraTech Cement Q1 Results

UltraTech Cement reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by double-digit growth in revenue and profit, healthy volume expansion and an improvement in operating performance, as demand remained robust across housing, infrastructure and commercial construction.

ALSO READ: UltraTech Q1 Result: Profit Rises 17% YoY, Revenue Grows 16% To Rs 21,276 Crore

The Aditya Birla Group company's net profit rose 16.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,600 crore, compared with Rs 2,225 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 15.8% to Rs 24,648 crore, from Rs 21,276 crore a year earlier.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 13.7% YoY to Rs 5,015 crore, compared with Rs 4,411 crore in the year-ago period. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 20.3% from 20.7% a year ago.

UltraTech Cement Share Price Today

UltraTech Cement shares closed 0.94% higher at Rs 11,891 per share on Wednesday. The shares have fallen 2.45% in one week but rose 1.54% in one month. The shares were down 0.08% year-to-date and 4.48% in the last one year.

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