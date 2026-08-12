Abhijeet Dipke Announces CJP's School Thik Karo' Campaign

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that the party will launch its second campaign, ‘School Thik Karo', on Independence Day.

Dipke took to X and wrote, “Kids in villages shouldn't be pleading for basic facilities at school after 80 years of Independence! As a country, we have failed rural kids in the worst possible way. This Independence Day, CJP will launch the ‘School Thik Karo' campaign to improve government schools in villages.”

Dipke had first announced the campaign on Monday through a video message on Instagram, saying that if anything had been “neglected or ignored the most” in the decades since Independence, it was government schools in villages.

Over the past week, he has shared several videos featuring children speaking about the lack of basic facilities at their schools. He has also posted videos from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, where students have raised concerns over poor school infrastructure and roads leading to their schools.

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The announcement comes as students in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur have been protesting over the lack of a proper road to their school. Hundreds of children from Chandpur village, accompanied by their parents and other villagers, marched to the district collectorate on Tuesday, demanding action.

Dipke backed the students on Wednesday, saying they were “fighting for their future” and drawing a link to CJP's ‘School Thik Karo' campaign. “More power to you, Gen Alpha! This is so inspiring,” he wrote on X.

Under the ‘School Thik Karo' campaign, parents will conduct social audits of basic facilities in government schools, while village heads will be urged to take up necessary improvements.

Dipke said in his Instagram video that the campaign would begin in his village in Hingoli, Maharashtra. CJP plans to approach village heads and urge them to improve government schools in their respective areas.

He said parents and village leaders would work together to address the “neglect of rural educational infrastructure”.

“We have made a new Parliament, a new PM house. Why have we not been able to build new schools in our villages? Do we not consider the children of farmers and labourers the future of our country?” he asked.

Dipke also highlighted how children in villages often have to walk long distances to reach school and face a lack of basic facilities once they get there. He has also posted videos on Instagram showing him interacting with schoolchildren, including one captioned, “Recruiting new cockroaches!”

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