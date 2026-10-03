Gujarat UCC Bill Gets President's Nod: Marriage, Divorce, Inheritance And Live-In Rules — What Changes Now?

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, clearing the way for a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, inheritance and live-in relationships. The President granted assent on September 17, according to a notification published in the Gujarat Government Gazette on October 1.

The law, however, does not take effect immediately. It will come into force on a date the state government appoints through a separate Gazette notification. The Gujarat Assembly passed the Bill on March 24 by a majority voice vote after more than seven hours of debate. Congress and AAP opposed it and sought its referral to a select committee.

The Code covers Gujarat and its residents living outside the state. It excludes Scheduled Tribes covered under Article 342 and people or groups whose customary rights are protected under Part XXI of the Constitution.

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What Changes For Marriage, Divorce And Inheritance?

The Code prohibits bigamy, requiring that neither partner have a living spouse at the time of marriage. The minimum marriage age is 21 for men and 18 for women. Couples can continue to marry according to customary practices, religious beliefs and ceremonies. The legislation specifically recognises rituals including Saptapadi, Nikah, Anand Karaj and Mangal Fera.

Marriage registration becomes mandatory. For marriages solemnised after the Code takes effect, couples must submit a registration memorandum within 60 days. Wilful failure to submit it can attract a penalty of up to Rs 10,000.

The law sets common divorce grounds, including adultery, cruelty, desertion for at least two years, conversion and disappearance for seven years. Divorce by mutual consent is available to couples who have lived separately for at least one year. Marriages can be dissolved only under the Code's provisions, regardless of contrary personal laws, customs or traditions. Children of marriages declared null and void will be treated as legitimate.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said divorce registration following a court-granted divorce would also be mandatory and out-of-court divorces would be invalid.

For inheritance, the estate of someone who dies without a will passes first to specified Class-1 heirs, followed by Class-2 heirs and other relatives. Patel described equal inheritance rights for daughters and sons as a key provision.

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What Are The Rules For Live-In Relationships?

Partners living together in Gujarat must submit a statement of their live-in relationship. Gujarat residents living outside the state may submit one to the Registrar where they ordinarily reside. The Code recognises children born from live-in relationships as legitimate. In certain cases, registration information must be forwarded to the local police station. If either partner is younger than 21, parents or guardians must be informed.

Defending mandatory registration when the Assembly passed the Bill, Patel said the provision was intended to protect women legally. The legislation was introduced a week after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on implementing the UCC to Patel.

Presidential assent completes another step towards implementation, but the state government's commencement notification will determine when these requirements become legally applicable across the state.

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