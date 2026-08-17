Box Office Collections: Eight Films Which Crossed $2 Earnings Worldwide

Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day has joined an elite club at the worldwide box office, becoming only the eighth film in history to cross the $2 billion mark.

The Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures blockbuster has joined films including Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic, Ne Zha 2, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War on the exclusive list.

The achievement also makes Spider-Man: Brand New Day the first Spider-Man film in history to surpass $2 billion worldwide, setting a new box-office record for the franchise. The film reached the milestone in just 20 days, making it the second-fastest movie to cross $2 billion, behind Avengers: Endgame, which achieved the feat in 11 days, according to Sacnilk.

Spider-Man: No Way Home previously held the record as the highest-grossing Spider-Man film worldwide, finishing its theatrical run at around $1.92 billion. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now surpassed that figure to establish a new franchise benchmark, according to figures from Sacnilk.

Top 8 Films To Cross $2 Billion Worldwide

Top 8 Movies crossing $2 million at the box office

Photo Credit: ChatGPT

According to the entertainment data and analytics company, Avatar currently leads the list with a worldwide gross of around $2.92 billion, followed by Avengers: Endgame at $2.80 billion and Avatar: The Way of Water at $2.33 billion. Titanic has grossed around $2.26 billion, while Ne Zha 2 stands at approximately $2.20 billion.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War have grossed around $2.07 billion and $2.05 billion, respectively, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $2.02 billion.

With the latest milestone, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has joined one of the most exclusive clubs in box-office history. The film has also become one of the biggest theatrical successes of 2026, crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide in just six days, the report added.

The film's run to $2 billion has been driven by a strong opening and sustained performance across domestic and international markets. The Tom Holland-led movie opened to around $941.8 million worldwide, including a record-breaking $360 million opening weekend in North America.

ALSO READ | Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 18: MCU Film Crosses $2 Billion Worldwide

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.