Khalifa-The Ruler Release: Cast, Plot, Runtime, Budget, Censor Certificate — All You Need To Know

Khalifa-The Ruler is a Malayalam action-crime film set against the backdrop of gold smuggling, wealth and influence. The movie combines action, crime and family drama, with its story spanning Kerala and international locations. The movie is divided into two parts, with Part One releasing this month and setting up the story for the second part.

Khalifa Cast

Prithviraj Sukumaran leads the film as Aamir Ali, while Mohanlal plays Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali. The cast also includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans, Rajisha Vijayan, Krithi Shetty, Malvika Sharma, Ranjith Velayudhan, Sanju Sivaram and Shammi Thilakan. Neil Nitin Mukesh marks his Malayalam film debut with the project.

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Khalifa Plot

The story follows Aamir Ali as he faces challenges that test his relationships and loyalties. When old disputes and hidden secrets come to light, Aamir is forced to make difficult choices while dealing with powerful people around him.

His journey involves betrayal, revenge and changing alliances, as he slowly discovers the conflicts shaping his life. The first part sets up the story and leaves room for more developments in the sequel.

Khalifa Budget

The film has been called a big-budget action entertainer with a large production. Most reports say the film is a big-budget project. However, any accurate figure has not been confirmed by the makers.

Khalifa Censor Certificate

Khalifa has completed its censor formalities ahead of its theatrical release and has received a UA 16+ certificate. The certification allows the film to be released in theatres with parental guidance for viewers below the specified age. The certificate comes shortly before the film's scheduled theatrical rollout and clears the Vysakh directorial for its release.

Khalifa Release Date And Runtime

Khalifa is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 20, 2026, during the Onam festival. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 39 minutes.

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