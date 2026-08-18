The Revolutionaries: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf Historical Drama Gets September Release Date

Stories of courage and rebellion have always found a special place in period dramas. When forgotten chapters of history are brought to the screen, they offer a fresh perspective on familiar events while introducing audiences to remarkable characters.

What Is The Revolutionaries About?

Inspired by true events, The Revolutionaries is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. The series revolves around four young revolutionaries — Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Pratibha Lahiri and Bagha Jatin — and their efforts to challenge British rule.

It is set during the Indian freedom movement, the series explores armed resistance, friendship, sacrifice, betrayal and the personal choices made by those who chose to fight for independence.

The Revolutionaries Cast

The Revolutionaries stars Bhuvan Bam, who portrays Rash Behari Bose, while Rohit Saraf plays Sachindra Nath Sanyal. Pratibha Ranta essays Pratibha Lahiri, and Gurfateh Pirzada appears as Bagha Jatin.

The Revolutionaries OTT Platform And Languages

The series will be available in Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. English and several international-language subtitles will also be available. The series will be released across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

According to Nikkhil Advani, the project focuses on lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India while presenting their stories through an emotional, character-driven action drama.

The Revolutionaries Release Date

Prime Video's The Revolutionaries will premiere worldwide on September 11. The period action drama is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment.

What Else To Watch On Prime Video?

Prime Video's catalogue includes popular titles such as Mirzapur, The Family Man, Panchayat, Paatal Lok, Farzi, Call Me Bae, The Traitors and Reacher, among others. The platform also offers international titles including The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

ALSO READ: Marvel's 2028 Lineup: X-Men, Ghost Rider And Black Panther 3 Get Release Dates

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.