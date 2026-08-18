Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India Thrash South Africa 6-1, Go Top Of Pool D

Amstelveen: India produced a dominant display to hammer South Africa 6-1 in their second Pool D match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup here on Tuesday, strengthening their chances of advancing to the next round.

Six different players found the net for India, with three goals coming in a prolific third quarter as the team turned a comfortable contest into a rout.

Sunelita Toppo (11th minute), Navneet Kaur (17th), Sushila Chanu (25th), Deepika (38th), Lalremsiami (44th) and Sakshi Rana (45th) scored for India.

South Africa, who arrived at the World Cup after receiving government assistance following a social media appeal amid financial difficulties, managed only a consolation goal. De Waal Kayla converted a penalty corner in the 55th minute.

The emphatic victory brought a broad smile to India's coach Sjoerd Marijne, who has fielded 11 World Cup debutants in the tournament.

The win also gave India a valuable boost in the three-way race for the two qualifying spots from Pool D.

India and China are both on four points from two matches, with India currently leading the pool on goal difference. England have three points from one win and one loss, while South Africa are out of contention after suffering defeats in both their matches.

India's six-goal haul significantly improved their goal difference and could prove crucial when the pool standings are decided.

India will face England in their final Pool match on Thursday, with a place in the next round at stake.

South Africa made the early running and earned a penalty corner in the fourth minute, but India goalkeeper Bichoo Devi made a comfortable save.

India soon settled into their rhythm and launched their first counter-attack in the seventh minute, with Baljit Kaur winning a penalty corner. Deepika's flick was, however, cleared by South African goalkeeper Van Tonder Marlise.

India broke the deadlock in the 11th minute. Sakshi's attempt was deflected and Sunelita, positioned in front of goal, made no mistake with the follow-up.

India doubled their lead two minutes into the second quarter through Navneet, who converted a penalty corner with a clever change of angle. Her powerful effort went through the gap between the goalkeeper and a defender.

South Africa tried to fight back, with Onthatile Thati Zulu repeatedly threatening the Indian defence. She made a determined run down the right flank in the 23rd minute and cut into the Indian half, but India's defence remained alert.

India earned another penalty corner in the same minute, but Navneet's effort was deflected by a South African defender. The Indians then won two successive penalty corners, and on their fifth set piece, Deepika's flick struck the onrushing defender. Sushila reacted quickest to the rebound and swept it home to make it 3-0.

India had another chance to extend their lead four minutes before half-time, but Deepika's powerful drag-flick was kept out by Van Tonder, with the rebound hitting the post.

South Africa's best chance of the quarter came in the 29th minute when Ntsopa Mokoena broke into the Indian circle, but her attempt bounced away as Bichoo closed her down.

India went into the interval with a commanding three-goal advantage.

India continued to press after the restart and added a fourth in the 38th minute following a flowing move involving their forward line. Navneet quickly found Baljeet, who sent a cross from the left towards Deepika, who controlled the ball and finished with a backhand strike.

South Africa earned a penalty corner on the counter a minute later but failed to make it count.

India then added two more goals in quick succession. Lalremsiami, who received the Arjuna Award earlier on Tuesday, made it 5-0 in the 44th minute after showing excellent control to intercept a pass from Neha and shoot in the same motion.

Sakshi added India's sixth a minute later. Captain Salima Tete found Ishika, whose effort struck the post, and Sakshi reacted sharply to put away the rebound.

South Africa eventually denied India a clean sheet, converting a penalty corner in the final minutes, but the late consolation did little to take the shine off India's emphatic victory.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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