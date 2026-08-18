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Hormuz To Remain Closed Until US Releases Frozen Assets, Meets Interim Deal Conditions: Iran's Ghalibaf

Iran linked Strait reopening to US concessions as shipping security and energy supplies remained under pressure.

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Hormuz To Remain Closed Until US Releases Frozen Assets, Meets Interim Deal Conditions: Iran's Ghalibaf
Ghalibaf also warned that Iran was prepared to respond more forcefully depending on the actions of its adversaries.
(Photo: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf/X)
  • Iran demands US lift sanctions and return frozen assets to reopen Strait of Hormuz
  • Iran's Parliament Speaker warns closure of Strait continues until US ends military threats
  • Around 20% of global oil supply passes through the Strait, impacting energy security

Iran has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the US meets a set of conditions, including the release of frozen Iranian assets, an end to oil sanctions and what Tehran describes as a US blockade and military threats.

Al-Arabiya English reported that Iran's Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Trump administration must meet the conditions before Tehran considers reopening the strategic waterway. 

“Until the Trump regime removes the blockade, ends the wars across the region, returns Iran's stolen assets, lifts the oil sanctions, and ceases its military threats, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed,” Ghalibaf said.

Ghalibaf also warned that Iran was prepared to respond more forcefully depending on the actions of its adversaries.

ALSO READ: 'We Control Hormuz': Trump To Declare Strait As US Territory? Here's What President Says

The comments add a new condition to an already fragile diplomatic environment, with the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of concerns over global energy supplies.

Around one-fifth of global oil supply typically passes through the waterway, making any prolonged disruption a major risk for crude markets, shipping and energy security.

Earlier, Press TV reported that Ghalibaf is scheduled to travel to Baghdad on Wednesday at the head of a high-level Iranian delegation for discussions with Iraqi leaders. The talks are expected to cover regional developments and bilateral cooperation, including border security, counterterrorism, economic ties and implementation of existing agreements.

Iraqi media have also reported that the agenda could include a proposal concerning Iraqi oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz. The visit comes as regional governments grapple with the implications of continued disruption in one of the world's most important energy corridors.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Tensions: Another Ship Hit By Unknown Projectile, Says UKMTO Centre

The security situation in the waterway has also remained tense. The UK's Maritime Trade Operations agency, or UKMTO, said a vessel reported being struck by an unknown projectile while conducting an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Company Security Officer has reported that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while conducting an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz,” UKMTO said.

The impact damaged the vessel's engine room and resulted in a crew casualty, the agency said. The remaining crew was being assisted by the Omani coastguard.

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