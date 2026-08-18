'We Control Hormuz': Trump To Declare Strait As US Territory? Here's What President Says

US President Donald Trump said the United States has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz and reiterated his earlier suggestion that Washington could consider declaring the waterway US territory. He also defended the US blockade, saying it has been effective and that American forces are taking out millions of barrels of oil a week.

According to Trump, the Strait remains open, oil prices are falling and could continue to decline unless Washington decides to take more drastic action.

ALSO READ: 'Fully Offensive': Iran Threatens Military Action To Break US Blockade In Hormuz

Trump has ruled out extending the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran, which expired Monday, while warning Tehran that it must surrender and abandon any effort to develop nuclear weapons, as per the media reports. His remarks come as tensions continue to rise over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The president also said Iran would not accept the kind of agreement he believes is necessary to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He maintained that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon” and argued that rebuilding its nuclear capabilities would take considerable time following previous US strikes.

Trump further claimed that his administration is in discussions with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), although the organisation has denied that negotiations are taking place.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have signaled a potentially more aggressive approach following the expiration of the 60-day MoU. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said what he described as “gross” US violations had made the agreement's deadline for negotiations, including talks on sanctions, “entirely moot.” He warned that Iranian forces remain prepared to respond to any attack.

Iran's semiofficial Mehr News Agency reported that Tehran and Oman had reached an understanding on a plan for maritime traffic through the crucial waterway, although the development has not resolved the broader confrontation, according to NBC News.

ALSO READ: 'Simply Fantasies': Iran's IRGC Rejects Trump's Claim Of Backchannel Talks

The expiration of the MoU, combined with escalating rhetoric over Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program, has further narrowed the space for diplomacy.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.