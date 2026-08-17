'Fully Offensive': Iran Threatens Military Action To Break US Blockade In Hormuz

Iran has decided to shift its policy from defensive to "fully offensive", a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, and has cited a deadlock in efforts to reach a permanent end to its war with the United States.

Progress towards peace talks and the resumption of oil tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt, with no sign that either side is moving towards ending the conflict that the US and Israel launched on Feb. 28.

Washington did not immediately respond to Iran's comments, though President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday that Iran "should put up the white flag of surrender."

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"Iranian entities must be prepared to escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region, as Iran will be ready to make decisions and take action on difficult decisions," the Iranian official said, warning that Tehran could launch a “timely and precise” military strike to break the US naval blockade if diplomatic efforts fail.

Monday also marked the deadline by which Iran and the US were expected to reach a final deal under a memorandum of understanding signed on June 17, which had set a 60-day window to resolve issues including Iran's nuclear programme and US sanctions.

That interim deal, however, unravelled over a dispute regarding control of the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran claiming the right to manage the waterway and Washington rejecting that interpretation. Trump declared the pact "over" on July 7.

"Within the short period of a few weeks set by Iran, all the agreement's provisions must be implemented by the US. This is a precondition for further negotiations with the U.S.," the Iranian ‌official told ⁠Reuters, adding that mediators would share Tehran's deadline with Washington and regional states.

The same report suggested that all provisions of the agreement must be implemented by the US within a few weeks, calling it a precondition for further negotiations. Tehran is separately negotiating with Oman over the strait's management.

"If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the shit out of them," Trump told Fox News.

Thousands have been killed in the conflict, primarily in Iran and Lebanon, with Iran striking US assets in Oman, Jordan and Kuwait.

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Trump has also said he intends to declare the Hormuz Strait "a territory of the United States" once the war concludes, while reiterating that Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon.

Brent crude, which peaked at $126 a barrel during the peak of the conflict, traded around $89 on Monday. Adding to regional tensions, Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked a Saudi military vessel and escort ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Monday, raising fresh concerns about a widening war.

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