'No. 1 Goal': Trump Renews Pledge To Halt Iran's Nuclear Bid; Oil Nears $90

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains his top priority, saying his “number one goal” is to ensure Tehran does not acquire nuclear weapons.

Trump made the remarks in a post on his Truth Social platform, where he again stressed his opposition to Iran possessing a nuclear weapon. In the post, Trump wrote that Iran should have agreed to the deal he had proposed and added: “Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

Middle East supply concerns pushed Brent crude up 1.2% to $89.54 a barrel, nearing the $90 threshold amid heightened clashes between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, while West Texas Intermediate held near $82.

Fresh fighting in Lebanon and attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have complicated efforts to reach an agreement to end the US-Iran conflict. The two sides are approaching the formal end of their ceasefire, with negotiations showing no clear path towards reopening the key waterway.

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Israel said it had killed 11 people, including a senior Hezbollah commander, in strikes on southern Lebanon. The fighting has added to uncertainty around the wider Middle East conflict and the prospects for a diplomatic settlement between Washington and Tehran.

The US is also preparing an "economic isolation" plan as negotiations remain stalled over the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest comments come as the US-Iran conflict and efforts to reach a broader settlement remain unresolved. The Trump administration has continued to press Tehran over its nuclear programme, while also seeking an end to the conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.

The latest Truth Social post reinforces that position as Washington continues to use economic and diplomatic pressure on Tehran. Recent reports indicate that the administration has renewed its focus on sanctions as it seeks to pressure Iran into ending its nuclear weapons programme.

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