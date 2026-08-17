Iran Says No '60-Day Deadline’ in US MoU, Complex Talks With Oman Continue

Iran has rejected the relevance of a purported 60-day deadline under its June 17 memorandum of understanding with the US, saying Washington violated the agreement weeks after it was signed and that no talks were subsequently initiated.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the MoU did not impose a mandatory deadline on Tehran.

“There is no provision in the Memorandum of Understanding referring to a ‘60-day deadline', and the Islamic Republic of Iran never formulates its policies under pressure, ultimatums or time limits,” Baghaei said.

According to Al Jazeera, Baghaei said the memorandum had envisaged a 60-day period for discussions on two issues, the lifting of sanctions and the nuclear issue. He added that the period could have been extended if the sides failed to reach an agreement.

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However, he said the process did not move forward after what Iran described as a violation of the memorandum by the US.

“Due to the gross and widespread violation of the memorandum by the United States just a few weeks after it was signed, no talks were initiated,” Baghaei said.

“As a result, the issue of a 60-day deadline became entirely moot,” he added.

Separately, Al-Jazeera reported that Tehran reiterated its position on its sovereign rights in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

Baghaei said existing legislation already addresses Iran's rights in the region and that the Foreign Ministry would continue to cooperate with Parliament on any related legislation.

“The Foreign Ministry has always taken into account both the current laws and developments on the ground,” he said.

He added that the ministry had already provided its expert views on the relevant bill and would do so again if requested by lawmakers.

Baghaei also played down suggestions that the main hurdle in Iran-US relations was a lack of mediators.

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He said countries including Pakistan and Qatar were already making efforts and playing a role in Tehran-Washington relations, while some European nations had also expressed readiness to offer their good offices.

“But this does not mean that a new mediator has emerged or been accepted in the course of Iran-US relations,” Baghaei said.

“Essentially, the main challenge between Iran and the US is not a matter of mediation,” he added, blaming what he described as Washington's outlook, miscalculations and insistence on approaches whose failure, he said, had been demonstrated repeatedly.

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