PNB Q2 Update: Global Business Crosses Rs 31 Lakh Crore, Advances Surge 14.8%

Punjab National Bank reported double-digit growth across its global and domestic business, deposits and advances in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, according to its latest business update.

The public sector lender's global business rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 31.2 lakh crore, while domestic business grew 10.8% from a year earlier to Rs 29.7 lakh crore.

In terms of deposits, PNB's global deposits advanced 9.9% year-on-year to Rs 17.8 lakh crore, while domestic deposits rose 9.4% to Rs 17.1 lakh crore.

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On the lending front, global advances grew 14.8% year-on-year to Rs 13.4 lakh crore. Domestic advances increased 12.6% from a year earlier to Rs 12.6 lakh crore.

In Q1FY27, PNB reported steady business growth, with its global business crossing the Rs 30-lakh-crore mark, led by healthy expansion in both deposits and advances. The lender's global business rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 30 lakh crore, while domestic business advanced 9.9% to Rs 29 lakh crore, indicating sustained momentum across its core banking operations.

Global deposits surged 8.5% from a year ago to Rs 17 lakh crore, while domestic deposits rose 8.6% to Rs 16.7 lakh crore. Global advances rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 12.7 lakh crore, while domestic advances increased 11.7% to Rs 12 lakh crore.

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PNB Q1FY27 Results

PNB's net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 tripled year-on-year, with a bottom-line of Rs 5,253 crore, compared to Rs 1,675 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 2% to Rs 10,798 crore from Rs 10,578 crore.

Provisions doubled to Rs 792 crore from Rs 396 crore in the year-ago period. Asset quality improved slightly with net NPA down 1 basis point to 0.28% from 0.29%, and Gross NPA fell 17 basis points to 2.78% from 2.95%.

Domestic Net Interest Margin jumped 3 basis points to 2.64% from 2.61% quarter-on-quarter, but declined year-on-year from 2.84%. Fresh slippages came in at Rs 2,080 crore, as against Rs 1,886 crore year-on-year; down from Rs 2,758 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Operating profit surged 6% to Rs 7,519 crore from Rs 7,081 crore in the year-ago period, while operating expenditure declined 13% to Rs 7,613 crore year-on-year.

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