Dino Morea Arrested By Mumbai EOW In Mithi River Case Over Alleged Rs 65.54 Crore Loss

Actor Dino Morea has been arrested by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the alleged Rs 65.54-crore Mithi River desilting scam, according to Mid-Day.

The actor was taken into custody on October 2 after nearly eight hours of questioning at his Bandra residence, according to the report.

The case centres on alleged financial irregularities in contracts related to the desilting and rejuvenation of Mumbai's Mithi River. Investigators are looking into the alleged roles of contractors, intermediaries and civic officials, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reportedly suffering a loss of Rs 65.54 crore.

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Morea has previously been questioned in the case. In May 2025, he and his brother Santino Morea were questioned by the EOW after investigators found phone records linking them to people connected with the probe.

The EOW was also examining financial transactions involving Santino Morea's company, UBO Ridez, and individuals linked to the case.

Investigators have also focused on Ketan Kadam, who was arrested in 2025 and is among those accused in the case.

Police have been examining allegations surrounding the awarding of civic contracts and payments related to the Mithi River cleaning work.

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The latest action comes as the EOW continues its investigation into the alleged financial irregularities surrounding the Mithi River desilting contracts.

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