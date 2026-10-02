Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eicher Motors, Mahindra, Pine Labs, Belrise Industries, Data Patterns, Crompton Greaves — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M)? Should you hold shares of Eicher Motors Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Belrise Industries Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Pine Labs Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in and Jatin Gedia, VP – Technical Research, Teji Mandi provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) (CMP: Rs 2,856.30)

Tapan: Buy

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Stock is 26% down, from last year it is 15% down.

Valuations are okay. Company has sales and profit growth

Decent company is getting at decent valuations.

One can enter at CMP.

Eicher Motors Ltd. (CMP: Rs 6,975)

Jatin: Wait and watch

The decline in trend session is extremely sharp.

Next crucial support for the stock comes at Rs 6,600 and 6,550

If willing to enter, buy at only 10% of the capital today.

Pine Labs Ltd. (CMP: Rs 167.56)

Tapan: Hold

Overall the stock is bit down but the financials are okay.

Sales are going up, merchant payments are going up.

Despite stiff competition, the model is quite robust.

Hold and if stock comes at Rs 150, buy.

Belrise Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 236.20)

Tapan: Wait and watch

Company is good. They have premium products which is helping them.

EV components is scaling for them, aerospace diversification is there.

OEM relation is quite good.

Let the stock come down to Rs 200-210 before entering.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,251.30)

Jatin: Hold

Hold with a trailing stop loss of Rs 4080.

If Rs 4080 is breached, then sell the stock.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 202.90)

Jatin: Sell

Trend is still negative. The stock is extremely oversold.

Wait for a move where short-term moving average is above Rs 215

Exit the stock and enter above previous 2-3 days is surpassed.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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