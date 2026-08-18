Hormuz Tensions: Another Ship Hit By Unknown Projectile, Says UKMTO Centre

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre said on Tuesday that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while making an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack caused damage to the engine room and a crew casualty, with the remaining crew being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz. The Company Security Officer has reported that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while conducting an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz. The impact caused damage to the engine room and resulted in a crew casualty," the agency said in its advisory, designated Warning 115-26 and classified as an attack.

It said no environmental impact had been reported, that authorities were investigating, and advised vessels to "transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

The incident, reported near Khasab in Oman at the mouth of the strait, is the latest in a series of attacks on commercial shipping through the waterway since the 2026 Iran war began on February 28, when US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets prompted Tehran to effectively close the strait to shipping.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has since issued warnings against passage, attacked and boarded merchant vessels, and laid sea mines, while the US has carried out an aerial campaign and naval blockade aimed at reopening the route.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Ship Attacks Mount As US Vows To Cripple Iran Economy

Shipping through the strait, which normally carries roughly a fifth of the world's seaborne oil and a fifth of global LNG trade, remains severely disrupted, with daily vessel crossings still in the single digits compared with more than 130 a day before the war, according to Reuters.

Tuesday's strike came after a US-Iran ceasefire was reported to have expired, adding to renewed uncertainty over the security of the waterway.

The attack was the latest of dozens of maritime security incidents UKMTO Centre has logged in the area since July, part of a broader pattern of strikes on tankers and cargo vessels transiting the strait and nearby waters off Oman's Musandam Peninsula that has persisted through the year despite periodic diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

ALSO READ: Iran, Oman Home In On Hormuz Strait Deal As Ship Attacks Mount

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