Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Starrer Continues Strong Run

Tamil film Vishwanath and Sons is continuing to post good collections from both its Tamil and Telugu versions in its first week of theatrical release.

Box Office Collection Day 5

Vishwanath and Sons recorded an India net collection of Rs 4.31 crore so far on Day 5. The film was running across 4,401 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 23.5%. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 81.35 crore, while the India net total reached Rs 70.26 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final India collection is yet to be reported.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 2.17 crore so far on Day 5 from 2,594 shows, recording 21% occupancy. The Telugu version added Rs 2.14 crore so far from 1,807 shows and registered 27% occupancy, it added.

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Day-Wise Collection

Vishwanath and Sons opened with Rs 15.35 crore net on Day 1 from 5,034 shows at 42.2% occupancy. The film then collected Rs 22.25 crore on Day 2 from 5,157 shows, with occupancy reaching 59%.

On Day 3, the film earned Rs 20.55 crore from 4,876 shows at 53.2% occupancy. Its collection dropped to Rs 7.80 crore on Day 4, when the film recorded 27.9% occupancy across 4,962 shows, the report stated.

About Vishwanath and Sons

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons is a family drama starring Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who wants to continue his sports career while handling his family responsibilities.

The story also focuses on Sanjay's unexpected relationship with Maddy, a much younger woman. The film explores love, family, dreams and social pressure.

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