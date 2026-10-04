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GST 2.0: E-Commerce Sellers, Taxpayers May Get Relief As Centre Plans Compliance Overhaul

The proposed GST changes could allow around 9.5 lakh small e-commerce sellers to use platform warehouses for registration in states where they have no physical premises.

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GST 2.0: E-Commerce Sellers, Taxpayers May Get Relief As Centre Plans Compliance Overhaul
The GST Council may consider blocking notices for tax demands below Rs 10,000.
NDTV Profit

The GST regime could see a major shift towards simpler compliance and fewer disputes if the GST Council approves a package of process changes this week. The proposed reforms are aimed at easing the burden on businesses while using technology to make tax enforcement more targeted.

One of the biggest changes could come for small businesses selling through e-commerce platforms. The proposed framework would allow eligible sellers to use a platform's warehouse as their registered business location in states where they do not maintain their own premises.

It could open access to multiple state markets for around 9.5 lakh small sellers without requiring them to establish separate offices wherever their inventory is stored. Sellers would undergo physical verification and Aadhaar authentication in one state, while registrations elsewhere could be obtained with the platform's consent.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Also Read | GST Council Meeting On October 7: No Rate Changes Expected, Process Reforms In Focus

The proposals also seek to address a long-standing concern for businesses claiming input tax credit. A buyer with a valid invoice could retain the credit even if the supplier later fails to pay the applicable tax. Recovery efforts would instead target the defaulting supplier.

That c​o⁠uld reduce financial uncertainty for companies, particularly those dealing with smalle﻿r vendors.

Another proposed change t​a​rgets the volume of low-value GST disputes. ​The Council may consider preventing notices for tax demands bel‌ow Rs 10,000. Such cases account for roughly one-fifth of cases by number despite involving very little revenue. Pending cases could also fall within the proposed threshold.

For larger disputes, taxpayers could receive an opportunity to respond before a formal notice is issued. The government is also considering standardised procedures for notices, hearings and orders.

The overhaul extends beyond tax filings. Businesses could see a more guided registration system, simpler annual returns and a quarterly payment option for eligible MSMEs.

Also Read | Fake GST Officials, Rs 29 Lakh Extortion: Five Arrested In Noida - Modus Operandi Revealed

Goods transportation could also become less cumbersome, with proposed intelligence-based checks aimed at reducing unnecessary vehicle stoppages across state borders.

The Council may additionally examine a uniform 5% GST rate without input tax credit for goods delivered through e-commerce platforms.

Taken together, the proposals signal a move from compliance-heavy enforcement towards a system focused on taxpayer certainty, digital processes and targeted scrutiny.

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