Fake GST Officials, Rs 29 Lakh Extortion: Five Arrested In Noida - Modus Operandi Revealed

Five individuals have been taken into custody for allegedly disguising themselves as Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials and extorting Rs 29 lakh from a tax adviser in Noida.

"The Bisrakh police have recovered the entire extorted amount, including Rs 24.50 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 4.50 lakh," Central Noida DCP Shailendra Kumar Singh said, as per a PTI report.

According to officials, the scam occurred on July 20 near a residential complex. The tax consultant, accompanied by his pet, was driving and carrying a laptop when the perpetrators used their car to obstruct his path. Posing as tax enforcement personnel, the group entered his vehicle and abducted him on the pretext of investigating fraudulent e-way bills linked to two business entities.

The assailants coerced the victim with threats of imprisonment, demanding a ransom to drop the matter. The consultant's brother subsequently delivered the required sum in cash, prompting the kidnappers to leave the victim and his vehicle.

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Police investigations later found that the main accused, Kashish Chauhan, also known as Ishu, had been aware of the tax adviser's professional details since 2021 and allegedly selected him as a target.

Investigators said the detainees do not hold positions in any legitimate police or law enforcement organisation. Chauhan works as a driver-cum-pump operator in Dwarka, while Rajesh Pawar is linked to the Delhi Civil Defence. Police have also identified three other suspects as Vivek Sharma, Ankit Shahi and Anshul.

Police intercepted the group near the ISKCON temple on Jalpur Road utilising electronic surveillance, CCTV tracking, and local informant networks.

In addition to the funds and jewellery, two automobiles and seven mobile handsets used during the crime were seized. Further background checks regarding the gang's criminal history remain underway.

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