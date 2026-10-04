Elon Musk Says SpaceXAI Will Be Renamed SpaceXSI After Trump Rebrands AI

Elon Musk has said his AI company SpaceXAI will be renamed SpaceXSI, following US President Donald Trump's push to replace the term “artificial intelligence” with “super intelligence” in federal communications.

Musk confirmed the proposed change in a post on X on Sunday after a user asked whether SpaceXAI could be renamed SpaceXSI. “Yes, we will make that change,” Musk replied. He also posted that there would be “No more AI” and that “SI” was better.

The move follows an executive order signed by Trump on September 29 directing US federal agencies to use “Super Intelligence” and “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in official communications where legally permitted.

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The administration has argued that the new terminology better reflects the capabilities of the technology.

Musk's planned rebranding also comes shortly after the billi​onaire's AI operations were brought under the SpaceX umbrella. SpaceXAI was established following SpaceX's acquisition of xAI, with Musk's Grok chatbo‌t becoming part of the broader Space‍X ec‌osystem.

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However, the name change has not yet been accompanied by a formal announcement detailing when it will take effect. Reports said SpaceXAI's website and social media accounts were still using the existing name on Sunday.

The terminology shift has already featured in Musk's public appearances. During a recent event with Trump, Musk reportedly began referring to “AI” before correcting himself to “SI”. Trump has promoted “super intelligence” as the preferred description of the technology.

The rebranding also reflects a broader effort among some technology leaders to adopt the new terminology. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other executives have used “super intelligence” in recent discussions, although the term has not replaced AI across the technology industry.

For now, Musk's statement signals a branding change rather than a shift in the underlying technology, products or capabilities associated with SpaceXAI and Grok.

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