Trump Calls Strait Of Hormuz New 'US Territory' Amid No Headways In Iran Talks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed the Strait of Hormuz as "new US territory", amid the continuous standoff with Iran. Trump had earlier claimed that Washington has “total control” over the strategically vital waterway.

In his Truth Social post, Trump shared an image of the Strait of Hormuz, with a text stating 'New US Territory'.

ALSO READ: Hormuz To Remain Closed Until US Releases Frozen Assets, Meets Interim Deal Conditions: Iran's Ghalibaf

The post came hours after Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterated that Tehran would not allow the strait to reopen unless the United States meets a series of demands linked to the June memorandum of understanding between the two countries. The demands include the release of frozen Iranian assets, an end to oil sanctions and what Tehran describes as a US blockade and military threats.

Al-Arabiya English reported that Iran's Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Trump administration must meet the conditions before Tehran considers reopening the strategic waterway.

“Until the Trump regime removes the blockade, ends the wars across the region, returns Iran's stolen assets, lifts the oil sanctions, and ceases its military threats, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed,” Ghalibaf said.

Trump had earlier announced his plan to declare the Strait of Hormuz a “territory” of the United States at an event in New York on Friday. “After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said.

Iran has restricted traffic through the strait since the conflict began, while the US has also established a blockade in the waterway. Last week, US forces fired on a cargo vessel that Washington accused of attempting to reach Iranian ports.

Trump's latest post further complicates an already fragile diplomatic standoff, with the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of concerns over global energy supplies.

Around one-fifth of global oil supply typically passes through the waterway, making any prolonged disruption a major risk for crude markets, shipping and energy security.

ALSO READ: Trump Announces Plan To Declare Strait Of Hormuz A 'US Territory' Amid Iran Conflict

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