ACB Arrests AAP Ex-Minister Satyendar Jain In Delhi Jal Board 'Corruption' Case

Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Aug. 18, 2026 in connection with an alleged corruption case involving irregularities in tenders for the Delhi Jal Board's Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Jain is among six people arrested in the case, which concerns alleged irregularities in tenders issued for upgrading and expanding the capacity of Delhi Jal Board's sewage treatment facilities.

The other accused include former Delhi Jal Board CEO and IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, former contractual adviser Ankit Srivastava, and representatives of three private companies.

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According to the ACB, all six accused were arrested on Aug. 18 following questioning. The case was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 420, 409, 418 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint filed by the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance.

The ACB has alleged that technical conditions included in the tenders for upgrading and expanding the capacity of the sewage treatment plants made it difficult for other companies to compete. Investigators allege that the conditions were drafted or modified to favour a particular technology and its provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.

According to the agency, the proposed pilot study was never conducted. Despite this, specifications relating to the technology and media used in the project were allegedly incorporated into the tender in a manner that benefited the company providing that technology.

The ACB has also alleged that certain key parameters relating to treated water were omitted from the tender and that technical specifications were altered. According to the agency, these changes could have had a significant financial impact on the public exchequer.

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The investigation has pointed to an alleged nexus between private parties and government officials, with the ACB claiming that tender conditions were manipulated to benefit a specific technology provider.

One of the key allegations concerns former Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai. According to the ACB, a financial investigation found that around Rs 1.52 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of Rai and his relatives.

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